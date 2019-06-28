David C. Jelinek of Bluemont VA, died May 11th 2019, shortly after his 96th birthday.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Jelinek (née Fredin). He is also survived by three sons, Richard, of Bluemont, VA Steven (Christine) of Colorado Springs, CO and Peter (Carol) of Silver Cliff, CO as well as five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and eight nieces and nephews. Three siblings, Benjamin, Richard, and Elizabeth predeceased him.
Born in Minneapolis, MN, on May 1st, 1923 to Benjamin and Elizabeth Reynolds Jelinek, Mr. Jelinek was educated in the public schools in Milwaukee and graduated from West High School in Madison, WI.
In 1943 he entered cadet training in the Army Air Corps and was commissioned a 2nd Lt. Bombadier. In the spring of 1944, he flew to England as a member of a B24 crew, where he served in the 458th Bombardment Group, near Norwich. He flew 35 combat missions over enemy or enemy-held territory, and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters.
After the war ended, Mr. Jelinek studied at Grinnell College, receiving his BA in history in 1949. During that period he also attended the University of Stockholm, Sweden for three semesters in 1947-48.
In September 1949, while teaching school in Waukegan, IL, Mr. Jelinek met his wife, Dorothy. They were married in 1951, the same year that he joined the foreign service. Mr. and Mrs. Jelinek were posted in Venice, Italy where their first two sons were born. The family was also posted in Palermo, Italy and Salzburg, Austria before returning to the United States in 1956. They moved to Denver CO, where Mr. Jelinek taught school at Lakewood High School and where his third son was born.
Shortly after his return to the U.S., Mr. Jelinek reentered the federal service and was transferred to Washington, DC where he served the remainder of his career. In 1961 he was detailed to the White House under John F. Kennedy where he was engaged in executive recruiting. In 1965 he transferred to the Bureau of Prisons within the Department of Justice. When he retired in 1979 he was the Associate Commissioner of Federal Prison Industries, Inc.
In the latter years of his career and in his retirement, Mr. Jelinek designed and built numerous family homes including the home in Bluemont where he resided with his wife until his death.
Retirement gave Mr. Jelinek the opportunity to serve as a correctional consultant to state and local correctional systems, to substitute teach in Clarke County Public Schools, to participate in preserving the rural beauty of Clarke County as a member of the Clarke County Planning Commission, to volunteer for the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co., and to serve at Burwell Mill as a miller and a docent for many years. He was an avid traveler throughout his life, traveling the world with his wife and passing on his love of adventure to his children and grandchildren.
Mr. Jelinek was a proud Grandfather and enjoyed sharing his Virginia home and its environs with his grandchildren and more recently, great-grandchildren.
He was a consumer of history and politics, and a lover of books until his final days. He loved stories, both the telling and sharing of them.
He lived his life fully and well and at his passing shared that there was nothing he regretted not doing. He instilled in his family the importance of making memories and of living a life with stories worth telling, something they will always be grateful for. May he Rest In Peace.
