David C. Walker David Courtney Walker, 80, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. After graduating with a B.A. from Old Dominion University he taught Industrial Arts at Frederick County Middle School for 17 years. He retired early to pursue his lifelong dream of building houses. He was the owner of Walker Custom Homes for 33 years. He was a school board member for Shenandoah Valley Christian Academy and Legacy Christian Academy. He was a member of Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church in Stephens City.
David and Carolyn Anne Henson Walker were married for 58 years.
Surviving with his wife are a son, Brian Walker (Pamela) of Hanoi, Vietnam; a brother, Richard Walker (Becky) of Woodstock, VA; and a granddaughter, Samantha Walker of Cardiff, Wales.
Mr. Walker was born June 25, 1942, in Middletown, Virginia, son of the late William Leon Walker and Virginia Carper Walker. His older brother Douglas Walker preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P. M. Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Valley Bible Church, with Pastor Cal Lowder, Pastor Dennis Smith and Pastor Bob Quinn officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Middletown, VA.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Wednesday as well as an hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stephens City Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 253, Stephens City, VA 22655; Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601, or to The American Cancer Society, P.O .Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
