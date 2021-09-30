David Charles Ireland
David Charles Ireland, 47, of Winchester, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 23, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Frank Cappetta.
David worked as an IT Specialist at the Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, VA. Although a quiet person, he had a quick wit and the patience of Job. David was a devoted sports fan to the Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavs.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Dave and Peggy Ireland; siblings, Beth Cappetta and Kristin Ireland; and niece, Kaitlin Hudspeth (Trevor).
The family would like to thank the ICU Team of Heroes at Winchester Medical Center.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel in Winchester, VA.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends is tentatively planned for the weekend of June 3, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David’s honor to The Children’s Inn at NIH, www.childrensinn.org.
GO BROWNS!!
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
