David Christopher Kerr
David Christopher Kerr, 49, passed away on May 31, 2021. He was born on June 4, 1971 inWinchester, Virginia, the son of Jerry and Carol Kerr of Winchester.
A graduate of James Wood High School Class of 1989, he then graduated from James Madison University in 1993 and moved to New York City where he was an auditor for two national accounting firms. In 1995 he moved to Hermosa Beach, CA, transferring with the Arthur Anderson accounting firm. Later he began working at Sony Pictures Entertainment eventually becoming an independent financial consultant for them.
David married Kristi Fuhrmann in 2005. Their family are members of First Lutheran Church in Manhattan Beach.
David is survived by his wife, Kristi-Fuhrmann Kerr, a daughter, Ruby Kerr, a son, Eli Kerr, and his parents, Jerry and Carol Kerr. He is also survived by nephew Tanner Kerr and his wife Amanda, nephew Gunner Kerr, and great niece, Kennedy Kerr.
He was predeceased by his brother Greg Kerr and his niece Ann Bailey Kerr.
A memorial service was held on June 5, 2021 at 11:00a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 1100 Poinsettia Ave., Manhattan Beach, CA. A second memorial service will be July 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winchester, Virginia.
Donations in David’s memory may be made to ALK Postive/LUNGevity Research Fund c/o LUNGevity Foundation, P.O. Box 754, Chicago, IL 60690 or First Lutheran Church, 1100 Poinsettia Ave., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or Grace Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
