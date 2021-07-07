David Christopher Kerr
A Memorial Service for David Christopher Kerr will be held on Saturday, July 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen Street, Winchester, VA.
Family visitation will be held before the service in the Grace Ministries Outreach Center, next to the Sanctuary, at 10:00 a.m. and after the service at the cemetery.
Masks are required.
Burial of Ashes will follow the service at the Grace Lutheran Church Memorial Garden near the entrance to Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
The service will be cast live on the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Winchester, VA. Facebook page at 10:45 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.