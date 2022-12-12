David Clay Hall
David Clay Hall, 75, of Winchester, VA died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Winchester Medical Center.
He was born February 2, 1947 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Clay J. Hall and E. Marion “Mary” Bell Hall. He married Glynda McGuinn on February 12, 1967 in Winchester. Glynda died on January 19, 2018. David worked as a Ramp Serviceman for Trans World Airlines for over 25 years. He was a member of Victory Church, the Winchester Drum and Bugle Corps, played drums for several local bands including Hocus Pocus and the praise band at Victory Church. He was also an assistant varsity baseball coach at Clarke County High School for many years and was instrumental in the fundraising and construction of Singhas Field at the Clarke County High School for the baseball program. David is a member of the Clarke County High School Athletic Hall of Fame for his volunteer work for the baseball program.
He is survived by a daughter, Cathy Dillow and husband, Dwayne, of Winchester; a son, Todd Hall, of Tampa, FL; a sister, JoAnne Newbraugh and husband, Raymond, of Winchester; and seven grandchildren: Michael Dillow, Madison Dillow, Brenton Hall, Danyelle Hall, Reagan Hall, Brady Hall, and Lily Hall.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, December 14, from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 15 at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Michael Dillow, Brian McGuinn, Jacob Koon, Jimmy Singhas, Edward Lagace, and Robert Saville. Honorary pallbearer will be Claude “Mackey” McGuinn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eagle Athletic Association Booster Club, c/o Clarke County High School, 627 Mosby Blvd, Berryville, VA 22611.
