David Curtis Hyman
David Curtis Hyman, 68, of Winchester, VA went home to be with the Lord on July 10,2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born August 5, 1951 to Samuel L. and Alice (Holm) Hyman in Erie, PA, Dave was the oldest of four brothers with whom he engaged in many adventures in his beloved birthplace. Among them were scouting, baseball, hunting and fishing the prolific creeks, streams, and Lake in Erie. He, along with all members of his family, was a motorcycle enthusiast, as a semi-pro Moto Crosser he accumulated numerous trophies.
Dave was a skilled mechanic as a young adult and worked for the local school district, and a number of cycle shops before entering the U.S. Army (1974 -1977) where he earned “Soldier of the Cycle” at boot camp and served in an engineer battalion at Ft. Meade, MD and subsequently in a reserve artillery unit in Erie, PA. Upon discharge from the Army, for several
years he worked in the family business, Hyman’s Sport Cycles in Girard, PA. In search of new opportunity Dave moved to Durham, NC when presented an opportunity to manage a Power Equipment business there and another subsequently, in Southern Pines, NC. It was there he landed his dream job of working for American Honda Motor Co., Power Equipment. He worked for Honda as a Sales Manager, was consistently a top performer and loyal employee, retiring as a Senior District Sales Manager in 2014.
Dave married Diane Merritt on November 8, 1975 in Erie. He was a loving, attentive husband and father, despite the travel schedule he kept as each of three sons were added to a growing family. Each experiencing Dad as coach and as master of the fishing tradition they soon came to know and love.
Dave was a follower of Jesus Christ, a member of Fellowship Bible Church, and was devoted to serving and supporting the church as well as faithfully ministering at the Winchester Rescue Mission for a number of years.
Preceded in death by his parents, Dave is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife Diane and his sons Eric, Daniel and Michael, daughter-in-law Ali (Lowers), and grandchildren Elenore
June and David Franklin Hyman, Winchester, VA. Three brothers, Eric Hyman (Elena) of Shepherdstown WV, Hunter Hyman of Erie, PA, Samuel Hyman, Jr. (Molli) of Northeast, PA and many other loving relatives.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Fellowship Bible Church 3217 Middle Rd., Winchester,VA 22602 on Sat., August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with pastors John Morrison and Jerry Harpool officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Dave’s name would be welcomed at Blue Ridge Hospice 333 West Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or
Fellowship Bible Church, (specify missions/outreach) at 3217 Middle Road Winchester, VA 22602.
(1) entry
It was an honor for me to serve a great man like Dave Hyman. his family bears witness to his greatness.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.