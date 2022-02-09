David D. Jennings
David Dexter Jennings, 67, of Ranson, West Virginia, died Friday, February 4, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Jennings was born February 13, 1954, in Leesburg, Virginia, son of the late Fannie Mae McIntosh Curry.
He was a long-haul truck driver logging many hours on the road.
He married Geraldine Ann Atkins Jennings on April 4, 1970, in Point of Rocks, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife are a daughter, Kathy Hartley of Stephens City, VA; two sons, Edward Ray Jennings (Missy) of Gore, VA, and David Dexter Jennings Jr. of Ranson, WV; three brothers, Ronald Jennings of High View, WV, Charles Curry (Michelle) of Culpeper, VA, and Frankie Curry (Sonia) of Culpeper, VA; a sister, Debbie, of Arizona; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
