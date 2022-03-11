David D. Thornton
"Chuck"
David Dudley “Chuck” Thornton, 88, made his transition on March 5, 2022, at the Martinsburg Veterans Affairs Palliative Care Unit surrounded by his beloved family. Proceeding him in death are his parents, Dudley Thornton and Beatrice Doleman Thornton, lifelong companion, Joan Banks, son, Tyrone Banks and seven siblings.
Chuck attended Elementary and Secondary school at Millwood County Schools. On September 6, 1950 Chuck enlisted into the United States Army. While serving he was able to obtain his General Education Degree. He served as a Corporal in the Korean War and was honorably discharged on May 31, 1953, after being injured and having his left leg amputated.
After returning home Chuck committed to his community and the people he held so dear in it. He coached the Clarke County Men and Women’s Softball Teams, operated the Millwood playground and recreation center and DJed for the teen’s Friday night dances. He volunteered to provide transportation for the American Red Cross and proudly drove the bus for his Head Start kids at Tri County Virginia OIC Inc. for 20+ years.
Chuck leaves to cherish his memories, son, David M. Banks (Sharon Banks), and four daughters, LaVerne Wright (George Wright, Jr.), Sue Banks, Deborah Davis and Rhonda Mason; three sisters, Sue Williman, Juanita Finley and Joann Thornton; 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 4 great-greatgrandchildren and host of nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA. Burial will follow in the Little Chapel Cemetery, Millwood, VA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home at 11:00 am. (Masks Required)
Pallbearers will be Darren Banks, George Wright III, Jonathan Wright, Jerrell Wright, Gerrod Wright, Sr., Christopher Paugh, Matthew Paugh and Robert Finley, Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Rishad Mays, Gerrod Wright, Jr., Josiah Wright, Kevin Liggins and Timmy Brown.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to: Shannon Locke and Karen Chapman of Right at Home in Home Care, Blue Ridge Hospice and The Martinsburg Veterans Affairs Palliative Care Unit for their compassionate and loving care.
