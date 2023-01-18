David Earl Walker David Earl Walker, 75, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, peacefully at his home.
Mr. Walker was born in 1947 in Parma, Ohio, son of the late June Hradek. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Vietnam. Mr. Walker retired from F&M/BB&T Bank.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
(0) entries
