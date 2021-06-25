David Eugene Osbourn, Sr., 65 of Winchester, VA passed away Monday, June 21, 2021.
David was born in 1955 in Pittsburg, CA to the late Norman and Nellie (Vie) Osbourn. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. David worked and retired as a driver for Wonder Bread. He loved to fish in Clearbrook Park with his wife Robbie, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.
David married Robbie Lee Lugenbeel in 1972 in Oakland, CA, they were happily married for 49 years.
Surviving with his wife Robbie are his children, Brandy Loraine Mae Davis and husband Bill of Winchester, VA and David Eugene Osbourn, Jr. and wife Augusztina of Front Royal, VA. David had ten grandchildren, one great grandchild and three brothers.
A mass of Christian Burial will be 11am, Monday, June 28, 2021 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Officiating will be Father Jerome Fasano.
