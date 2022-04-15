David Eugene Whitacre
David Eugene Whitacre, 74 of Winchester, VA passed away Sunday, March 27, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Dave was born in 1948 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Bruce and Sylvia Whitacre. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1965 and served our country in the United States Army graduating from Fort Bragg and was stationed at Fort Lee. Dave worked as a salesman at various places was a farmer in Frederick County and a teller at the South Branch of the Commercial and Savings Bank.
He is survived by his former wife, Karen Clohan, mother of his children; sons, James Whitacre (Leah) of Strasburg, VA, Brian Whitacre (Christina) of Strasburg, VA and Aaron Whitacre (Kelsey) of Fredericksburg, VA; grandchildren, Luke and Braden Whitacre of Strasburg, VA and Rex Whitacre of Woodstock, VA.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
A visitation will be held, Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 6pm to 8pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be donated in Dave’s memory to: Love Church, 199 Agape Way, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall atompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.