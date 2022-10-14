David Fulton Burks
David Fulton Burks, 83, of Winchester, Virginia, died October 1, 2022.
Dave was born on April 4, 1939, in Berkeley, California, to George Fulton Burks and Doris Sternberg Burks.
In 1957 Dave graduated from George Washington High School in Alexandria, Virginia, where he was a member of the two-time National Championship crew team. Upon graduation Dave enlisted in the United States Army. After his service to our country he attended Potomac State College where he played basketball and it was love at first sight when he met Judy there. Dave then went on to continue his education at West Virginia University.
His insurance career began with Great American in Baltimore, Maryland, and then continued when he accepted a position with State Farm Insurance Company and moved to Winchester, Virginia, in 1965. Dave’s career spanned claims, agency, and management, all with State Farm, until retirement in 1999.
Dave was an active member and elder at First Presbyterian Church in Winchester, Virginia, and a former member of Westminster By-The-Sea Presbyterian Church in Daytona Beach, Florida. He was also an active member of Izaak Walton and Colonel James Wood, II Chapter-Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution and assisted both organizations with their insurance needs. He enjoyed his men’s coffee group, often leading them with tours of Winchester businesses and many
discussions of worldly matters.
A born leader and manager, he guided and advised many, young and old, in decision making. His advice was mixed with an appropriate amount of sternness and the humor he was known for. Dave will always be remembered for his deep love of God, family and his country.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Kay Judy Harper Burks; daughter, Joanna B. Johnson (Craig); and son, Daniel F. Burks (Jennifer); the grandchildren he loved so much, David P. Johnson, Jack L. Johnson, Chloe E. Burks, Ellyson K. Burks, Lucy P. Burks; and his sister, Georgia B. Baumann (Bob).
Services for Dave will be private with a Celebration of his Life at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors, nurses and CNAs at Winchester Medical Center, Johns Hopkins Cardiology, Winchester Cardiology, Winchester Oncology, Winchester Internal Medicine and Blue Ridge Hospice for all their care.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dave to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.