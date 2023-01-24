David Jacob Meyer David Jacob Meyer, 59, of Mount Jackson, VA, died at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, January 20, 2023.
David was born September 4, 1963, in Baltimore, MD, son of Philip J. and Margaret T. McGreevy Meyer. He spent this past year living at SEARCH Group Home in Mount Jackson, receiving the best of care. David could be described as a kind person and he loved music.
Along with his father, Philip is survived by his brother, Michael Meyer and his wife Michele of Cross Junction.
David is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A graveside service will be Friday, January 27, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Potomac Memorial Gardens in Keyser, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SEARCH Group Home, P.O. Box 1147, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
