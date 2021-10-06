David James “Dave” Bamberg
David James “Dave” Bamberg passed away on September 28, 2021 in Cross Junction, Virginia at home surrounded by his family after succumbing to his battle with pancreatic cancer.
Dave was born in Cheektowaga, New York in 1947 and moved in his early years to Lawrence, Kansas where he graduated high school and attended KU before joining the Air Force in 1967. Dave met the love of his life, Patricia, while stationed in Texas. It was truly love at first sight and after their first date in February of 1968, they were married in April of that same year. Their marriage of 53 years was filled with love, happiness, and adventure and together they had two children: Jeff and Christina.
Dave was an icon in the plastics and sanitation industry for over 30 years. He never walked into a room without making a friend and was the consummate life of the party. He formed friendships and bonds across all walks of life, and there was always room for another friend around the dinner table. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten.
David was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Beatrice. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, his son Jeff, and daughter Christina.
Dave’s life will be celebrated on 10 October 2021 at 2:00 PM. The ceremony will be held at Lake Holiday Community Center, 1045 Lakeview Dr, Cross Junction, VA 22625. Refreshments and visitation with the family will follow. Remembrances may also be sent to Patricia Bamberg at 303 Overlook Drive, Cross Junction, VA 22625. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.
