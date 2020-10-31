David Jay Kees, 60, of Winchester, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Winchester.
He was born May 9, 1960 in Winchester, the son of James H. and Juanita Baker Kees.
He was married to Donna Jean Kees.
Mr. Kees was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church, the Sons of American Legion Squadron 21 and the Rock Harbor Golf & Country Club. He was an avid hunter and golfer.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a stepdaughter, Lisa D. Renner of Winchester; two brothers, Dana G. Kees of Winchester and Mark W. Kees of South Carolina; a sister, Genoa T. Kees of Winchester; a grandson, Eddie Seal, III; a great-granddaughter, Autumn Seal and nieces and nephews, Chris Kees, Shane Kees, Jennifer Kees Cress, Thomas "T.J." Kees, Michael Kees and Brittany Kees.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sierra Seal and two brothers, Steve Owen Kees and James Scott Kees.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concern Hotline, 301 N. Cameron Street, Suite 201, Winchester, VA 22601.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.