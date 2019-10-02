David L. Dawkins of Cocoa Beach, Florida, formerly from Winchester, VA, died on September 25, 2019.
He was born on April 12, 1949 in Parkersburg, WV.
He was predeceased by his father, Howard K Dawkins, stepfather Jack R Ireland and stepsister Kyle Ireland.
David attended Blue Ridge Academy and then graduated from Handley High School in Winchester, VA in 1969. He attended Blue Ridge Community College in Harrisonburg, VA. He spent 40 years in Sales and Marketing which took him to areas all over the United States. David enjoyed playing golf, riding his motorcycles and was an avid reader. He was a grateful 25 year Liver Transplant Recipient. He was fortunate enough to have been flown on a small private plane from Florida to Pittsburgh for his transplant during the middle of a terrible January blizzard.
David is survived by his wife, Noella B. Dawkins of Cocoa Beach, FL mother Susan Dawkins Ireland/Leesburg, FL, sisters Debbie (Al) Dexter/Jamestown, TN and Becca (Harry) Sirinakis/Westminster, MD,
Brother Sheldon Dawkins/Morgantown, WV and stepsisters Beverley Simpson/Winchester VA and Karen (Glenn) Thomson/Atlanta GA. He also leaves behind his companion dog, Bear. He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
His cremation was handled by Atlantic & Mortuary Cremation Services in Rockledge, FL and online remembrances may be sent there. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts in David’s memory be directed to the United Network for Organ Sharing: UNOS c/o Development 700 N 4th Street Richmond, VA 23219 or made at unos.org/give.
”Don’t take your organs to Heaven. Heaven knows we need them here.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.