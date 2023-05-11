David L. Groves
David Laurence Groves, 65, of Winchester, Virginia, died on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
David was born on December 28, 1957, in East Millinocket, Maine, the son of the late Dr. Richard Groves and Shirley R. Bond Groves of Cromwell, CT.
He worked as a systems analyst for Navy Federal Credit Union.
David was a US Air Force veteran.
He was a member of the Young Life committee in Warren and Frederick counties and was a youth group leader since 1988 at various churches.
David married Sandra Joy Surpless Groves on August 18, 1989, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Along with his wife and mother, he is survived by two sons, Jonathan Groves (Whitney) of Stephens City, VA, and Nathaniel Groves (Montana) of Romney, WV; one daughter, Andrea Groves (William) of Beavercreek, Ohio; five grandchildren, Vera Grace Groves, Allie Hope Groves, John Taylor Groves, Emmett Parker Groves and Rezmaee Corbin; one sister, Susan Groves Watt (Dave) of Vero Beach, FL; one brother, Brian Groves of Newington, CT; one sister-in-law, Lori Groves of Indian Trail, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, a brother, John Davis Groves, and a granddaughter, Emma Faith Groves.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 P.M. on May 16, 2023, at Eagle Heights Presbyterian Church, Winchester. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or Eagle Heights Presbyterian Building Fund, 403 S. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send online condolences, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.