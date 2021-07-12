David Lowe Hannaman, 75, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Hannaman was born in 1946, in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Evelyn and Linwood Bailey Hannaman. He was a retired Consultant and Contractor with the Federal Government. Mr. Hannaman was a Veteran having served in the United States Army. He served in the Vietnam Conflict and was a Purple Heart recipient.
David's neighbors call him "The Mayor" of his townhouse community. He loved traveling more than anything, actually traveling to over 100 countries. He loved telling stories with a "bit of exaggeration". Mr. Hannaman was a Washington Football Team fan. He enjoyed fine cars and always owned a Jeep. You could always count on David enjoying his very large coffee and having a cigarette in his hand.
Surviving is his daughter, Kimberley Taylor (life partner, Tom Smith) of Syracuse, NY; grandchildren, Casey Fuentes of California, Ashley Fuentes Murphy (John) of St. Albans, VT; Caleb Taylor of Alexandria, VA, Orion Taylor of Chicago, IL; great grandchildren, Rosalie Fuentes and John Murphy, both of St. Albans, VT; and twin brother, Kent Hannaman (Mary) of Rehoboth Beach, DE.
Along with his parents, David is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Linwood Hannaman.
Mr. Hannaman will be laid to rest at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David's memory to the SPCA of Winchester, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22602 or Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
