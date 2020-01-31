David Lee Brill of Frederick County, VA, 78, passed away on January 19, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. Born in Winchester to Walter Brill and Rachel Himelright, his education spanned from a rural two-room schoolhouse to college courses in Washington, DC. Mr. Brill was raised on a farm and especially enjoyed his flower garden. A long-time paralegal specialist for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, he was also an avid amateur historian. He is noted for authoring The Trail of Pink Petals, the official history of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, History of Gravel Springs Lutheran Church, and History of St. James Lutheran Church. His parents and two sisters, Irene Brill Fogel and Janet Brill Robbins, preceded him in death. He is survived by a third sister, Elinor Brill Himelright of Star Tannery, and many loving nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind several devoted, life-long friends and his Church family at Gravel Springs Lutheran Church.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8th, at Gravel Springs Lutheran Church with Reverend Sonya Williams-Giersch officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David’s memory to Gravel Springs Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 116, Star Tannery, Virginia 22654 or Gravel Springs Cemetery, 458 Himelright Lane, Star Tannery, Virginia 22654.
