David Lee Norman “Crazy Dave”
David Lee “Crazy Dave” Norman, 57, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at his home.
Dave was born in 1962 in Fairfax, Virginia, son of the late Bruce Norman and Mary Hoverter. He was an installation technician for Overhead Doors. Dave loved fishing and was a phenomenal cook. He was a NASCAR fan, favorite drivers being Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Kyle Larson; enjoyed rock and roll music and his favorite song was Shine On You Crazy Diamond by Pink Floyd. Dave was one-of-a-kind...you could talk to him about anything and he was everybody’s friend. He loved playing Santa every year. Dave was a loving husband, father, grandfather that is loved and will be missed and just like the song...Shine On You Crazy Diamond!
He married Tammy Pullen on November 29, 2011 in Cacapon, West Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Tammy and Stephanie Darnell both of Winchester, Virginia; sons, Jonathan Darnell of Summit Point, West Virginia and Eastman Darnell, Jr. of Linden, Virginia; seven grandchildren; brothers, Kenny Norman of North Carolina, Danny Norman (Cindy) of Winchester, Virginia, Michael Norman (Mitzi) and Matthew Norman both of Front Royal, Virginia, Paul Norman and Chris Norman both of Winchester, Virginia; and best friend, Timmy Wilson and the whole Wilson family.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.