David Lee Rosenberger
David Lee Rosenberger, 56, of Mt. Jackson, VA, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at home. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 21 at 1:00pm at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Burial will follow in Mt. Jackson Cemetery. Pastor Lisa Coffelt will officiate.
Mr. Rosenberger was born November 1, 1966, in Woodstock, VA, son of the late Beverly Wayne Rosenberger Sr. and Joanne Zirkle Rosenberger. He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and received an Associate’s Degree from Lord Fairfax Community College. He worked as a mail carrier for USPS and also worked at the JMU copy center, Bowman Apple, and Howell Metal.
He is survived by his two children, Camryn Rosenberger and Logan Rosenberger both of Mt. Jackson; wife of 25 years, Bobbi Rosenberger; brother, Beverly Wayne Rosenberger Jr. (Misty) of Maurertown; three nieces, Madison Rosenberger, Kendall Anderson, and Ashley Rosenberger; and great-niece, Reese Anderson.
Pallbearers will be Mike May, Travis Rogers, David Brinegar, Jeff Reid, Danny Crider, and John Wealthy.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Wildlife Center of Virginia, P.O. Box 1557, Waynesboro, VA 22980 or Hawkinstown UMC, P.O. Box 33, Mt. Jackson, VA 22842.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 20 from 6-8pm at Valley Funeral Service. Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.