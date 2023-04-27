David Lee Schroeder
David Lee Schroeder went home to be with the Lord at the age of 97 on April 22, 2023. Dave was born in New York City, NY, on June 8, 1925, to parents Martha Best Schroeder and Robert Armenac Schroeder. He was raised in Greenwich, CT, where he became an Eagle Scout and graduated from Greenwich High School in 1943. Immediately upon graduation from high school, Dave entered the Navy because World War II was raging. He qualified for V-12 Officer Training Program and was sent to Trinity College in Hartford, CT, to learn navigation and other skills before being shipped out to the Pacific Theater in spring, 1945. Dave continued his service in the Naval Reserves for several years after the War.
Dave returned to Trinity College and finished his undergraduate degree on the GI Bill, then began his career as a traveling salesman. Dave’s mother met the mother of Mary Louise Christie on an elevator in the high rise in which they lived in New York City. The two families got together, and the young people liked each other immediately. Six months later Dave and Mary Lou married on Feb. 23, 1952.
Dave and Mary Lou moved to Syracuse, NY, then Utica, NY, followed by Newtown, CT, and finally back to Greenwich, CT. Along the way, they were delighted to welcome four daughters. Dave took over running the Christie family welding supply business in 1961 and commuted into New York City for about 15 years. In the early 1970s the company helped to build the World Trade Towers. After selling the business, he earned an MBA from the University of Connecticut and started work as a small business consultant. Dave had many hobbies including golf, sailing, boating, woodworking, and gardening. Dave and Mary Lou also spent many of their empty nest years traveling in an RV.
They moved to Winchester, VA, 38 years ago to be between their grandchildren in Richmond and Camp Hill, PA, and were blessed to have three more grandchildren grow up across the street from them. They have been devoted members of Fellowship Bible Church in Winchester. Dave spent many years as an instructor in small business at Lord Fairfax Community College, was on the Winchester Planning Commission and was a long-time member of the Rotary Club. He was born to be a grandparent and adopted the new name of Pop, which stuck in all areas of his life. In his later years, Dave continued to enjoy his family, golf (until he was 93 years old), Bible Study Fellowship (until age 96), and the recovery community.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert Schroeder, his sister-in-law, Jean Schroeder, brother-in-law, Grier Nicholl, and niece, Janet Nicholl.
Dave is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary Lou; sister-in-law, Catherine Nicholl; daughters, Martha Herold (Chuck), Nancy Hawkes, Diane Pavelis (George), and Pamela Snelgrove (Eli). Grandchildren are Aaron Pavelis, Christie Heike (Tobi), Creston Herold (Carrie), Joseph Hawkes (Jennifer Rivera), Paul Herold, Jeffrey Hawkes, Katrina Thompson (Kevin), Samuel Snelgrove (Haley), and Anna Binion (Daniel). Great-grandchildren are Charlotte, Thomas, Malin, Kirsten, Savannah, Juliet, Dulce, Joseph David, and Olivia, who is 97 years younger than her Pop. He is also survived by his dear nephew and five precious nieces and their children.
Dave loved the Lord. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, mentor and friend. He was an extrovert who laughed easily and enjoyed life. Dave had many funny sayings that his family will fondly remember. His family would like to thank Lucy, his very special caregiver, along with many kind caregivers from Home Instead and Blue Ridge Hospice. We miss you Pop and are thankful God blessed us with your long life. His favorite Bible verse was “And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” Micah 6:8
A memorial service will be held at Fellowship Bible Church on Friday, May 19 at 4 pm with visitation at the church at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester, VA 22602 (online at fbcva.org) or Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 (online at samaritanspurse.org) in memory of David Schroeder.
