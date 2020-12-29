David Lee Smallwood passed away on December 16, 2020.
David was born on December 16, 1938, son of Ira Leo Smallwood and Blanche Griffith Smallwood in Kernstown, Virginia.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan Gavis Smallwood, daughter, Cynthia Urick (Dennis) of Glen Allen, Virginia, David Smallwood, Jr., (Karen) of Strasburg, Virginia, and Lisa Higgs (Charles) of Stephens City, Virginia, and grandchildren Samuel Smallwood, Sarah Smallwood, Meredith Urick, Kathryn Smallwood and Rachel Higgs; great-granddaughter Piper Elizabeth Smallwood and sisters: Betty Shackelford, Deena Gail Wilkins, and Janet Moore (Frank).
David grew up in the Winchester area and graduated from Handley High School in 1957. He was trained as a Red Cross Swimming Instructor at Cape May, New Jersey, and came back to Winchester to teach swimming lessons at Rouss Park and Willow Lawn Pool.
He was employed by the Virginia Department of Highways and Transportation in September 1957, and worked on the Survey Party. He worked in Manassas, Leesburg, and Winchester as Survey Supervisor over many years, retiring in 1992.
He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, and a past member of the Knights of Columbus.
He joined the Winchester Loyal Order of Moose #1283 in 1963. He served on the Board of Officers for many years as Prelate, Junior Governor, Governor, and Past Governor. For his dedication and service to the Lodge and the Fraternity, he was nominated for the Paul P. Schmitz Honorary Mooseheart Award in 1981. He was a Lifetime Member, and earned all degrees of the Order. He received the Pilgrim Degree of Merit in 1983 at a ceremony in the House of God at Mooseheart in Aurora, Illinois. He was a member of the Ritual Staff for the lodge where he served as Orator and later Junior Governor of the Staff, receiving many state awards, and competing in national competitions. He participated on many Committees over his years of service to the Loyal Order of the Moose and served as the Moose Representative to the Winchester Recreation Council, the Apple Blossom Festival, and the Red Cross. He managed a Moose Pony League Baseball Team, blood mobiles, the Moose Stampede, was a Bell Ringer for the Salvation Army, delivered Christmas Baskets and was on the scholarship committee for local high school student scholarships.
After retiring, David spent his time in woodworking, operating "Small Wood Works" by David Smallwood, making various wooden items, such as pen and pencil sets, wine stoppers, key chains, etc., which were sold at various craft shows and festivals.
David's most enjoyment came from spending time with his family and hosting holiday meals. He especially enjoyed the week-long vacations the whole family spent together every year in various places, including campgrounds, seashores, amusement parks, and most recently Deep Creek Lake where the family spent time boating, playing games, and just visiting with the children and grandchildren. He enjoyed cooking, traveling, and taking many road trips, cruises, and bus trips with friends. In his younger days, he enjoyed fishing and camping.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Rev. Bjorn Lundberg officiating. Interment will be at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery in Winchester. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather safely.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff of Blue Ridge Hospice for their compassion and guidance in helping David and his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601; Heroes on the River (A tribute to our Veterans), 102 Cardinal Lane, Winchester, VA 22602; or your favorite charity.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.