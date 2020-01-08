David Lee Staples, 67, of Winchester, VA died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born February 7, 1952 in Rockland, Maine, the son of Freeland Edwards Staples Sr. and Thelma Paradis.
David married Palmina Knowlton August 15, 1975 in Saratoga Springs, NY. Palmina preceded him in death January 11, 2018.
He is survived by four children: Jennifer See of Fort Pierce, FL, Susan Fuentes Figueroa, Palmina Francisco, and Emily Reynaga all of Winchester, a sister Sandra Warren of Clemmons, NY, and sixteen grandchildren.
Along with his wife Palmina, he is preceded in death by a daughter Eleanor Mcaboy, and two brothers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
