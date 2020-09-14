David Lee Zarefoss
David Lee Zarefoss, 71, of Winchester, Virginia, died Friday, September 11, 2020 in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center. Born February 4, 1949 in Somerset, Pennsylvania, was the son of Robert and Sara Zarefoss. His parents preceded him in death.
Mr. Zarefoss graduated from Shenandoah Conversatory of Music in 1972 with a Bachelor of Music Education degree. He was employed by Frederick County Public Schools from 1972 to 2002 as a music teacher. He was employed by Shenandoah University from 2002 to 2011 as a Department of Safety employee.
Mr. Zarefoss was a soloist at Trinity Episcopal Church, Upperville, Virginia 1972-1976, member of Alpha Phi Omega 1970-1972, Frederick County Safety Committee 1977, Red Cross first aid instructor 1972-1975. He was a member of the Winchester Volunteer Rescue Squad from 1972-1985 serving in various capacities; Lt. in charge of Junior Squad 1974-1975, 1st Lt. Operations 1975-1977, and Captain, Chief of Operation in 1977. He was chosen as Squadsman of the Year in 1976. In 1975, Mr. Zarefoss was on the medical response team when President Ford and Susan Ford attended the Apple Blossom Festival. In 1978, he received national recognition in “Outstanding Young Men in America” for his volunteer community service.
Mr. Zarefoss is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elaine Friis Zarefoss; a brother, Dan Zarefoss and his wife, Carole, of Hagerstown, MD, and two nephews.
All arrangements are being conducted by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Stephens City will be private.
Mr. Zarefoss requests that memorial contributions be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
