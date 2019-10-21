David Leon Parkinson, 68, of Frederick County, VA, went on to his heavenly reward on Friday, October 18, 2019 at his sister’s home surrounded by family and friends.
Mr. Parkinson was born September 10, 1951 in Winchester, VA, the son of Floyd Richard and Gwynn Lewis Parkinson. He was a retired contractor for Lodge Construction in Frederick County, VA. He previously was employed at Trus Joist Corporation which later became Weyerhaeuser in Valdosta, GA. He was a 1969 honors graduate of James Wood High School.
David was an avid outdoorsman and hunter, second only to his love of all professional sports. David was a walking encyclopedia of players and statistics. He was fiercely proud of his family in particular his nieces Carla, Leslie and Danielle and his nephew Clinton. His love for and generosity to family and friends was boundless.
Surviving with his mother of Frederick County, VA, are two brothers, Danny L. Parkinson and his wife Vicki of Valdosta, GA, John D. Parkinson of Frederick County, VA and a sister, Dolores Parkinson of Frederick County, VA. His father preceded him in death as well as a brother, Larry R. Parkinson and a great nephew, Clay Curbow. He also leaves behind a lifelong friend, Tom Nethers of Frederick County, VA and all his beloved friends of the White Hall Hunt Club, Todd Lodge in particular.
A private funeral service will be in Little Mountain United Methodist Church, Frederick County, VA with the Rev. Ken Patrick of Blue Ridge Hospice and Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church of Berryville, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Little Mountain United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Mary Borror, 710 Cedar Grove Road, Winchester, VA 22603, Hunters for the Hungry, 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island, VA 24526 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to everyone at Blue Ridge Hospice for their exceptional care and making David’s final days those of ease and tranquility. And also for the unparalleled compassionate care you extended to the family. God bless you each and every one.
