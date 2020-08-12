David Lowe Gartrell, Sr., passed away suddenly and peacefully at his home in Winchester, VA on August 1, 2020. Born March 13, 1955, David was 65 years of age.
He grew up in Middleburg before moving to Hamilton and then to Winchester, VA. David was a loved and loving son, brother, father and grandfather.
He is survived by two sons; David Lowe Gartrell, Jr., and Jon Michael Gartrell, and Jon's bride, Kristen; and two grandchildren, Jackson and Grayson; G. Donald Gartrell, III and his bride, Ginny Lynn.
A grave-side service will be held at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Upperville, VA at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020. The service will be a combined remembrance of David and his mother, Eugenia Lowe Gartrell, who passed away on July 24, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Northern Virginia, 10467 Granite Drive, Suite 320, Oakton, VA 33124.
