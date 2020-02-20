David Marshall Banks, Jr., 84, of Millwood, Virginia, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Willow Tree Heathcare Center, Charles Town, West Virginia.
Mr. Banks was born August 16, 1935 in Millwood, Virginia. He was son of the late David Marshall Banks, Sr. and Mary Banks.
Prior to retiring from H. B. Lantzsch, Inc. in Fairfax, Virginia he was a laborer at Carter Hall Farms in Millwood.
He leaves to mourn three sons, Kelly J. Banks (Regina) of Leesburg, VA, David W. Banks of Millwood, VA and Michael T. Banks of Inwood, WV; a brother, William Banks, Sr. (Cynthia) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a special niece, Rhonda Mason of Washington, DC.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Banks, a brother, Alfonso Banks, and sisters, Joan Banks (Dee Baby) and Mary V. Walker.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Rev. Donald Reid officiating. Burial will follow in Love & Charity Cemetery, Millwood, VA.
Pallbearers will be David Banks, Glenn Mason, William Banks, Jr., Vernon Banks, Rod Wright and Keith Walker. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Mason and George Mason.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 — 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.