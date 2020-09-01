David M. Dennis “Mike”
David Michael Dennis, 58, of Charles Town, West Virginia, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mike was born May 14, 1962 in Leesburg, Virginia, son of the late Harry Harlen Dennis and Kathryn Elizabeth Riggleman Dennis.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator for H&W Construction in Winchester.
He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the Moose Lodge.
Surviving are a son, Michael David Dennis of Charles Town, WV; his grandson, Jameson Michael Dennis; a brother, Bobby Dennis (Sandy) of Winchester, VA; and three sisters, Barbara Grey (Richard) of Clinchco, VA, JoAnn D. Ratliff (Steve Tiffany) of Leesburg, VA and Susan Stanley of Clintwood, VA.
His brother, Harry Dennis, Jr., preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 with a memorial service at 8:00 p.m. at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Rev. Steve Melester officiating. Burial will be private in Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser, WV.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
