David M. Lober, 69, of Boyce, Virginia passed away at his home on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Mike is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy; a son, Kenny Lober and wife, Jennifer of Leesburg, Virginia; three grandchildren, Hannah, James and Benjamin; a sister Catherine Lawton and husband, Ralph; and a brother, John Walter Lober, III.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11:00 — 12:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Funeral services will be conducted following the visitation at 12:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Pastor Luke Shope officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mike’s name to the Massanutten Antique Tractor and Gasoline Engine Club, Inc., PO Box 476, Edinburg, VA 22824, the American Heart Association at PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241, or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
