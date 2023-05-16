David MacArthur Burner
David MacArthur Burner, 80, of Winchester, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Evergreen Nursing Home.
He was born December 20, 1942, in Jefferson County, WV, the son of James William and Mary Copenhaver Burner.
He was a member of Summit Point Memorial United Methodist Church.
He graduated from Charles Town High School in 1961. Professionally, he worked at A&P Grocery Store for 29 years.
David will be remembered as a good cook; and he loved gardening, especially tomatoes and flowers.
He is survived by several dedicated family members, a niece Doris J. Wood of Doswell; a cousin, Kenny Crim; a nephew, Jeff Henry; dedicated friends, Frankie Clark and Mary Sinkoski; his long-time friend and attorney Frederick S. Vondy, and a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by five siblings.
A service will be 1:00 pm Monday, May 22, 2023, in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester, officiated by Pastor Stephen Stahley. Burial will follow the service in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church, 46 Steptoe St., Summit Point, WV, 25446.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
