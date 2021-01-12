David Mark Scott
David Mark Scott, 87, of Stephenson, VA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Scott was born in 1933 in Pennsylvania, son of the late Ernest and Ethel Scott. He was a finishing carpenter with Howard Shockey & Sons, retiring after 40 years of service. Mr. Scott was a very accomplished, self-taught furniture craftsman. He enjoyed listening to Southern Gospel music and working with his rose bushes. Mr. Scott was a member and Trustee of Winchester Church of God.
His wife, Anna Louise Scott, whom he married in 1955 preceded him in death in 2013.
Mr. Scott is survived by a daughter, Angela Yvonne Shackleford of Bunker Hill, WV and a son, Gregory Mark Scott of Stephenson, VA; one granddaughter, Waverleigh Scott Lawless (Calvin) of Bunker Hill, WV; and sister, Mary Duvall of Winchester, VA.
All services are private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David’s memory to Winchester Church of God-Romania/Casa Emanuel, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22603.
