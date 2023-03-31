David Marshall Hart
David Marshall Hart, 70, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
David was born in 1953 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Francis and Jane Hart. He was a graduate of James Wood High School in Winchester. His work history includes 25 years as a driver salesman for Jefferson Distributing (an Anheuser-Busch distributor) in Martinsburg, WV. He retired in 2021 as a warehouse driver for Frederick County Public Schools. David was a member of Rocky Ridge Conservation Club and Pinnacle Conservation Club and the Moose Lodge in Martinsburg, WV. He enjoyed spending his Tuesday evenings at his buddy Ronnie’s house, playing golf with multiple friends including Ted, and spending time at home gardening and doing yard work. David loved time with his family during their yearly beach trip to the Outer Banks and his annual Christmas Eve party.
He is survived by his wife Melinda whom he married May 10, 1975; daughter, Samantha Hart; sisters, Betty Anderson (Brad), Wanda Puffinburger (Neil); brothers, Steve Hart (Lynda), Richard “Rick” Hart (Linda) and his beloved Golden Retriever Riley. He is also survived by multiple nieces and nephews. David is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Timothy Allen Hart.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 11am. Interment will be in Old Stone Church at Greenspring Cemetery, Frederick County, VA. Officiating will be Pastor Robert “Bob” Hart. A time of food and fellowship will follow the burial at Shawnee Volunteer Fire Department.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of David to a charity of your choice.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.