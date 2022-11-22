David Morgan Smith
David Morgan Smith, a resident of Middleway, WV, passed away unexpectedly on October 9, 2022, while on a family trip to in Palm Desert, California. David was born in Martinsburg, WV, on December 18, 1953. He was the son of David Fry Smith and Betty Morgan Smith. David is survived by his wife Carlynn DeSantis-Smith, daughters Morgan Smith, Elizabeth Smith, and son-in-law Chris Buell. David is also survived by brother Timothy Smith, wife Barbara Smith, brother Andrew Smith, wife Allison Smith, nephew Zachary Smith, niece Maggie Nestor, husband Micha Nestor, and nephew Christopher Smith.
David graduated from Shepherd College and retired from Martin Marietta Chemicals after 25 years, where he held several US and world patents. Later he continued employment at Winchester Opequon Water Reclamation until passing.
David was dedicated to the Masons and held several high honors in the Masonic Order, a few being: Past Master of Triluminar Lodge #117, a Past High Priest of Bethesda#16, Past Commander of the Potomac Commandery #5, Holder of the Knights of Templar Award of Merit, Past Grand High Priest of the Grand Chapter of W.V., Past Grand Tall Cedar Forest #150, Past Venerable Master of the Martinsburg Valley Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, and several other high offices in the Masonic order including 33 degree.
Masonic Services will be held graveside in Middleway at the Masonic Cemetery, on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 1:00 pm.
He will be dearly missed by family, friends, and colleagues. Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencer
