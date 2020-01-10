David Otto Allen, 86, of Front Royal, VA passed away at Fox Trail Assisted Living, January 6, 2020.
David was born April 16, 1933 in Lebanon, IN; the son of the late Everett Otto and Emma Barbara Stephenson Allen. He worked at AT&T until his retirement in 2005. He loved to square dance, and was a member of the Riverton Ramblers.
David is survived by his children, Carrie Dawn Noonan (Anthony) of Merritt Island, FL, Douglas Otto Allen (Deborah) of Front Royal, Michelle Marie Cedeno of Westfield, IN and David Michael Allen (Martina) of Phoenix, AZ; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son, James Christopher Allen; brother, Henry Allen and sister, Pauline Barbara Rose.
The family will receive friends Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00- 4:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A private service will be held at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams St NW STE 600, Atlanta, GA 30303.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
