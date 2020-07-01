David Preston Hughes
David Preston Hughes, “Pres,” 95, of Kearneysville, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Shenandoah Center.
Born April 2, 1925, in Nasons, Virginia, he was the son of the late John Robert Hughes and Fany J. Highlands Hughes.
Pres served in the Navy during WWII. He was a very loving and devoted husband to his wife, Marjorie June Bell Hughes. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping and was very active and independent in his later years. He was retired from C&P Telephone Co. of VA, where he had served as the Outside Plant Engineer.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children: Debra Cummings and John Philip Hughes; three stepchildren: Cynthia Oldham, William Alexander, and wife Trudy, and John Alexander, and wife Gale, as well as several grandchildren and other extended family members.
He was the last of his immediate family.
Services and interment will be private.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
