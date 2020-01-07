David R. Jenkins II "Boo Boo"

David Rudolph Jenkins II, 39, of Berryville, Virginia, died Monday, January 6, 2020 in Inova Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church, Virginia.
Mr. Jenkins was born January 9, 1980 in Winchester, Virginia, son of David R. Jenkins and Jessie Owens Jenkins.
He was a welder.
He was a 1999 graduate of Clarke County High School. He loved hunting, working in his shed, spending time with family and friends, living life to the fullest, and keeping busy.
Surviving with his father of Berryville, VA are two sons, his pride and joy, David Hunter Jenkins and Logan Michael Jenkins, and their mother, Nicole Loar, all of Gore, VA; his dog, Storm; and many cousins, numerous friends and extended family.
His mother and grandparents, Jess and Irene Owens and Clarence and Essie Jenkins all preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his children in care of their mother, Nicole Loar, 505 Back Creed Rd., Gore, VA 22637.
