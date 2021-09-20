David Rudolph Jenkins, 71, of Berryville, Virginia died Friday, September 17, 2021 in the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Mr. Jenkins was born November 28, 1949 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Clarence Ritter Jenkins and Essie Virginia Taylor Jenkins.
He worked for J & W Landscaping.
He served in the U. S. Army during Vietnam from 1966-1969.
He was married to Jessie Lee Owens Jenkins. Mrs. Jenkins died January 17, 2009.
Surviving is his brother, Leonard Eugene Jenkins of Pennsylvania; and his grandsons, Hunter Jenkins and Logan Jenkins.
A son, David Rudolph Jenkins II and a brother, Robert Jenkins, preceded him in death.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
