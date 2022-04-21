David R. Twigg
David R. Twigg, 70, of Clear Brook, Virginia, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, in his home.
David was born in Cumberland, Maryland, in 1952, the son of Mary Alice (Miltenberger) Twigg and the late Allison Twigg. He attended high school at Allegany High in Cumberland, Maryland, and later earned a Bachelor's of Science at Shenandoah University. He was a member of the Winchester Moose Lodge and the Plane Crazy Club. He loved building model ships, golfing, going to the mountains, camping, bird watching, landscaping, horses, and all other animals. He retired as a design engineer at Schonstedt Instruments in 2018.
Dave married Thelma I. Twigg on May 10, 1997, in Winchester, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his father; his horse, King; and his dog, Scooter.
Along with his wife and mother, David is survived by his son, Nathan R. Twigg (Natalie); his daughters, Candy R. Swartz (Eric) and Jennifer M. Rodeffer (Byron); his grandchildren, Logan Tyler Rodeffer and Haley Rodeffer; his great-grandchildren, Iver and Everett; his sister, Debbie Butler; his brothers, Randy Twigg, Denny Twigg (Judy), and Lenny Twigg (Elissa); his dogs, Dottie and Petie; and his many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 22 from 6-8pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A Memorial Service will take place on Sunday, April 24 at 3:00pm at Galilee Christian Church, officiated by Pastor Donald Moulden, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Galilee Christian Church Building Fund at 1831 Welltown Rd, Clear Brook, VA 22624.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
