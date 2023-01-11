David Reginald Grove Sr.
David Reginald Grove Sr., 74, of Winchester, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at his
home surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born April 21, 1948, in Winchester, the son of John Walter Sr. and Evelyn M. Oates Grove. He married Joyce Diffenderfer Grove on August 3, 1968. She preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children, David R. Grove Jr. and his fiancée Dana, James M. Grove and his fiancée Tina, Samantha Baker and her husband Denzil, all of Winchester, Melissa Tusing and her husband Brandon of Baker, WV; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and a sister, Judith Oxendine of Oak Island, NC.
His children, Jennifer and Amanda Grove, and seven siblings preceded him in death.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Legacy Hospice of Winchester (legacy-hospice.com).
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
