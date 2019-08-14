David Robert Lambert, LTC U.S. Army (Retired), Elder Emeritus

David Robert Lambert, 89, of Locust Grove, Virginia, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home in Lake of the Woods, Virginia.
Dave was born on August 23, 1929 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of the late Melvin C. and Lenore Lambert. He was raised in Casebeer Heights, a small village outside Waterloo, Iowa. He was a graduate of East Waterloo High School, Class of 1946, as well as the Army Command and General Staff College. He was married to his beloved late wife, Edith, for 65 years at her passing in 2016. Together they raised four children: Dave Jr., Eric and his wife April, Dawn and her husband Ernie Leighty, and Shawn and his wife Melissa, who survive him, together with ten grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Those children hold fast to the legacy of the love Dave and Edie had for the LORD Jesus.
Dave began his career with the United States Army by enlisting on April 8, 1948 and serving with the 82nd Airborne, where he became a Master Paratrooper. While stationed at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina for three and a half years he met Edie. After an old-fashioned courtship, they were married on May 25, 1951.
After applying to Officer’s Candidate School he was accepted, and was commissioned on June 17, 1952. He transferred to the 11th Airborne, from which his unit transitioned to the 101st Airborne shortly after.
His career highlights include a tour in Korea, two tours in Vietnam (one in 1964 as an advisor to the South Vietnamese Army, and later a tour at Army headquarters in Saigon). He was stationed in Japan for a tour, and twice in Germany. During the second German tour he commanded the 5th Battalion of the 83rd Artillery, after which he served as the Chief of Staff for the First Infantry Division (Forward). Between those tours, he served in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff (Personnel), at the Pentagon. He received the Legion of Merit with an Oak-Leaf Cluster for his years of service. He retired from the army as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1972.
Dave served on the Board of Elders at McLean Presbyterian Church (of McLean, Virginia) for 20 years, after which he served as an Elder at Eagle Heights Presbyterian Church (of Winchester, Virginia) for 12 years. After the death of his wife Edie, he moved to Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove, Virginia, and attended the Lake of the Woods Church.
A committal service will be held at Mount Hebron Cemetery on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Eagle Heights Presbyterian Church, 403 S. Loudoun St., Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Eagle Heights Presbyterian Church, 403 S. Loudoun Street, Winchester, Virginia 2260l.
