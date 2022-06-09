David Roy Hose, Sr. David R. Hose Sr. passed peacefully from this life on June 5, 2022. He was 79 years old.
Though born in Manhattan, Kansas, David lived most of his life on the East Coast in Maryland, Florida, and Virginia. He moved to Winchester in his senior year and graduated with the 1960 class of John Handley High School.
He was married to Judy Ann Sisler in June of 1962.
He was employed over the years at his dad’s gas station, Harris Intertype, and even drove a truck for a while, but his most memorable jobs included being a night supervisor at Timber Ridge School and working in the State Department diplomatic pouch and mail facility.
He loved animals (especially his dog Frenchie), science-fiction movies and shows, stamp and coin collecting, as well as making jewelry. He was also a gifted artist.
He spent his last years in Rose Hill Health and Rehab where he was well-cared for by the staff and made many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Duward and Charlene Hose, and his second wife, Cornelia (Kendall) Hose, and two sons, John Wehrheim and Douglas Wehrheim.
He is survived by his sister Teresa Jane Sandberg and four children – Sherri Libby, Terri Chrisman, David Hose ll, and James Wehrheim, seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, a niece, and a great-nephew.
Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to your favorite animal shelter or Blue Ridge Hospice.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.