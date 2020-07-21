David S. Doyle
David S. Doyle, 89, of Winchester, VA died July 17, 2020 at Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury following a short illness.
Mr. Doyle was born in 1930 in Oakland, California, son of the late Charles S. and Dorothy Doyle. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in Forestry. Mr. Doyle served in the Air Force as a fighter pilot during the Korean War and later with the West Virginia Air National Guard, retiring as a Lt Col. He spent his career with the CIA in Washington, retiring in 1994. Mr. Doyle was awarded the Distinguished Intelligence Medal upon his retirement. He and his wife then moved to Berkeley Springs, WV where they bred and raised llamas for 18 years. In 2012, they sold their farm and moved to Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury.
Mr. Doyle married Eda Darneille on December 20, 1969 in Bethesda, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife are his daughters, Ann Fath (Tom) of Los Angeles, CA and Jane Doyle of Berkeley Springs, WV; his son, Abdur Rauf Gharib (Zakiyah) of Louisville, KY; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son, Charles S. Doyle and one grandchild. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Gray, and a sister, Dorothy McElhose.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SVWC Fellowship Fund, 300 Westminster Canterbury Dr., Winchester, VA 22603.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.