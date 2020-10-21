David Spencer Young, Sr., 87, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Young was born in 1933 in Baltimore, Maryland, son of the late Edward and Phyllis Young. He was a graduate of Catonsville High School in Maryland and earned a certificate in Engineering from Penn State University. Mr. Young was Director of Safety and Union Management with CSX Corporation (Chessie Seaboard Multiplier, a railroad transportation company), retiring in 1995. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, the great outdoors, and building projects. His favorite tv past-time was watching western movies, especially John Wayne movies. Mr. Young was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.
He married Anna Mae Aylestock in July 1955.
Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Sandi Lee Anderson (Mark); sons, David S. Young, Jr. (Tracy) and Bruce A. Young; grandchildren, Derek Young (Lauren), Brent, Haley, and Kendal Young.
Along with his parents, Mr. Young was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Lane and his beloved Collie, Duchess.
A visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2581 Northwestern Turnpike, Winchester, Virginia. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Howard Caldwell and Pastor Mike Aylestock officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.
