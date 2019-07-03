David “Tim” Burns
David “Tim” Burns, 74, of Davenport, Florida passed away June 6, 2019 at Tampa General Hospital after a sudden critical illness. Tim was born February 9, 1945 in Winchester, VA to the late Julian and Virginia Burns.
Tim had a zest for life and the game of golf, an infectious smile and a sense of humor that will never be forgotten.
Tim is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Delores Burns, his adoring daughter, Candace Burns as well as one brother, Phillip Burns of Winchester, VA; three sisters, Maggie Grimes of Cleveland, Ohio and Joann Powell and Claudia Turner both of Winchester, VA.
He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Mary Margaret Shields and Phyllis Burns both of Winchester, VA.
In accordance to Tim’s wishes and complete celebration of his life, his final arrangements and inurnment will be private.
