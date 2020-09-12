David W. Carter

David Warren Carter, 76, of Boyce, Virginia, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Carter was born January 1, 1944 in Charleston, West Virginia, the son of the late Warren Smoot Carter, Sr. MD and Madeline Warren Carter.
He was an avid outdoorsman and conservationist. Professionally, he was a geologist and owner of Geodrill, Inc.
He married Mary Hawkins on August 30, 1969 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are a son, Daniel J. Carter and his wife, Teresa, of Winchester, VA; a brother, Warren Smoot Carter, Jr. and his wife, Susie, of Winchester, VA; two grandchildren, Alex Carter and Gabriel Carter; and two nephews and one niece.
A daughter, Susan Elizabeth Carter, preceded him in death.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville with Rev. Harry G. Neidig III officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, P O Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090, American Diabetes Association, P O Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312, and American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
