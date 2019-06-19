David Warren Temple

David “Dave” Warren Temple, age 47, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Winchester Medical Center.
Dave was born in 1971 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Jesse Worth Temple and the late Roberta Diane Temple. He was a graduate of James Wood High School Class of 1989. He attended Lord Fairfax Community College and worked in manufacturing as a large machine mechanic/technician. He spent his time around his garage working on cars, tractors, motorcycles, etc.
Dave is survived by his father and his stepmother, Judy Vincent Temple; his sister, Jessica Temple Servey and her husband Terry and her children Carey Menjivar Mitchell (her husband Kevin and their children Alexis and Katlynn), Glenn “Billy” Mitchell, Jr., Samuel Mitchell and her step daughters, Jordin and Jayde Servey; Dave’s other nieces and nephew Elizabeth Luzier, Amanda Stokes, and Christopher Temple. He is also survived by four step sisters and one step brother.
Preceding him in death in addition to his mother are a sister, LaRhonda Rose Shanholtz and a brother, Kenneth Worth Temple.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 20th from 11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. at Omps, South Chapel with the service immediately following the gathering at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Mike Moulden officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Terry Servey, Billy Mitchell, Samuel Mitchell, Kevin Ulloa Menjivar, Matthew Kave and Luis Ulloa Menjivar.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
