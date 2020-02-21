David Wayne Poland, 60, of Berryville, Virginia passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center comforted by his daughter, Jessica and life partner Marylou.
David was born in 1959 in Lovestville, Virginia, son of Eck and Frances Johnson. He attended Loudoun Valley High School and was a Concrete Forman in Loudoun County. David met Marylou Lickey in 1981 and they have been life partners ever since. David and Mary had a baby girl in 1993, Jessica Lynn Poland (Soots). David and his daughter shared the same birthday of December 4. David was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, cars, farm life, and spending time with his family.
Surviving is his life partner, Marylou Lickey of Berryville, VA, their daughter Jessica Soots (Poland) and her husband Matthew Soots of Round Hill, VA; his mother Frances Johnson of Berryville, VA; his brothers Keith Poland of Hedgesville, WV and Roger Poland of Berryville, VA; his sister Sylvia Jenkins and her husband Joe Jenkins of Kearneysville,WV.
A memorial service was held at David and Mary’s home on Saturday, January 25 where David’s family, extended relatives, and friends came together to remember him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.