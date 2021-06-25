Surrounded by his family on Sunday June 20, 2021, David William Orndorff went to be with our Lord. David was 83 years old and resided in Clear Brook, Virginia.
David was born in 1938 in Wardensville, West Virginia, the son of the late Marvin Doyle Sr. and Ruth Catherine Orndorff. He was a graduate of both Wardensville High School and Greer Technical Institute. He enjoyed a 54 year career as an over the road truck driver. He spent most of those years driving for both Ryder and Expedited Services. He was a proud member and retiree of the Teamsters Union. He received multiple awards for safe driving and logged nearly 5 million miles during his career. Spending so much of his time on the road, he developed many close friendships with other drivers who became like family. These men were absolutely the best of the best. They loved to tell stories and laugh about their adventures. When David was not on the road, he spent his time with his family - choosing to rest little to increase family time. His goal was to provide the best life he could for them. David and his wife were avid gardeners. Together, they raised large vegetable gardens each year. David also enjoyed boating, and water skiing with his children. In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and he attended every event in which they participated. David most recently attended Galilee Christian Church. He was a member of both the Knights of Pythias and the Stonewall Ruritan Club.
David married Viola Lavina Heflin "Sug" on December 17, 1961 in Wardensville, West Virginia. She preceded him in death in 2015.
David is survived by son Michael Orndorff of Winchester, Virginia; daughters, Jennifer Funk (Robert) of Clear Brook, Virginia, and Catherine Griffith of Wardensville, West Virginia; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; and brother Marvin Orndorff (Shirley) of Martinsburg, West Virginia.
In addition to his parents and wife, David is preceded in death by two brothers, John Morris and Bruce Orndorff.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, June 27 from 3:00 5:00 pm at Omps South Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, June 28, at 1:00 pm at Omps, South Chapel with Pastor Charles Brooks and Pastor Don Moulden officiating. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dakota Orndorff, Nathan Funk, Keith Whetzel, Bill Funk, Lucas Nutter, and Steve Kinney.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wes Lanham, Perry Cooper, John Gollar, and Gene Fishel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David's memory to Galilee Christian Church, 1831 Welltown Road, Clear Brook, Virginia 22624.
